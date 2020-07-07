All apartments in Richardson
Location

807 Vinecrest Lane, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Striking exterior paint colors immediately draw you to this lovely home. As you pass through a large semi private sitting porch area, you will enter this beautifully renovated home to the living room area with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the open floor plan through living, dining and partial kitchen. Freshly painted. Beautiful matching floor tile throughout the home allows for easy maintenance. Master suite and 2 bedrooms at one end of home with 4th bedroom- private bath at opposite end of home. Utility room located off rear patio. Huge covered patio to relax at the end of the day. Large storage building in back yard. You will LOVE THIS HOME! This home is also available for purchase at 305K - Owner will Finance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Vinecrest Lane have any available units?
807 Vinecrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Vinecrest Lane have?
Some of 807 Vinecrest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Vinecrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
807 Vinecrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Vinecrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 807 Vinecrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 807 Vinecrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 807 Vinecrest Lane offers parking.
Does 807 Vinecrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Vinecrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Vinecrest Lane have a pool?
No, 807 Vinecrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 807 Vinecrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 807 Vinecrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Vinecrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Vinecrest Lane has units with dishwashers.

