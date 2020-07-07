807 Vinecrest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Striking exterior paint colors immediately draw you to this lovely home. As you pass through a large semi private sitting porch area, you will enter this beautifully renovated home to the living room area with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy the open floor plan through living, dining and partial kitchen. Freshly painted. Beautiful matching floor tile throughout the home allows for easy maintenance. Master suite and 2 bedrooms at one end of home with 4th bedroom- private bath at opposite end of home. Utility room located off rear patio. Huge covered patio to relax at the end of the day. Large storage building in back yard. You will LOVE THIS HOME! This home is also available for purchase at 305K - Owner will Finance