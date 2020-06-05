8043 Sunflower Lane

Amenities
Super nice Ashton Woods Formal model home. The brand new house is only 11 miles from Legacy West and minutes to HWY 190! Located in the highly sought-after neighborhood of University Place in Dallas. 3 beds, 3.5 Baths plus a study, game and media room. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, decorative designer finishes. Open kitchen-living-dining concept. The gourmet kitchen is sure to please with double stacked kitchen cabinets, Silestone counter-tops, and fridge & Kitchen Aid stainless steel built-in appliances. Luxurious master bath with his-and-her vanities, freestanding tub, separate shower. Living room as a TV on the wall. Amenity Center, Swimming pool and Playground in community. Located in PISD.