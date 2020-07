Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Breathtaking home with all the bells and whistles. Warm hardwood floors grace the first floor. Open kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, granite counter tops & Frigidaire Stainless Steel Gallery Series appliances. Check out the front yard and court yard in the back for outdoor grilling and entertaining. Pool and park are part of this community. Landlord pays HOA fees.