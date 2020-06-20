All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

640 S Greenville Avenue S

640 South Greenville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 South Greenville Avenue, Richardson, TX 75081

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath energy efficient 2-story town home is conveniently located on Greenville Ave with easy access to HWY 75, PGBT and minutes from dining and entertainment at lower Greenville. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, spacious walk in pantry, granite countertops. Wood flooring and tile downstairs. Carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Private 2 car garage, utility closet. Master bath with granite countertops and garden tub. Sparkling community pool and Mckamy Park within walking distance. Pets OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have any available units?
640 S Greenville Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have?
Some of 640 S Greenville Avenue S's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 S Greenville Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
640 S Greenville Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 S Greenville Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 S Greenville Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 640 S Greenville Avenue S offers parking.
Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 S Greenville Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 640 S Greenville Avenue S has a pool.
Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 640 S Greenville Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 640 S Greenville Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 S Greenville Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

