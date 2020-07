Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in the Heart of Richardson. Great Location with Richardson Schools and Close to All Major Roads. Updated Kitchen includes Double Ovens, Granite Countertops, Gas Cooktop, and Travertine Back splash. Second Living Space is Great for Entertaining. Large Backyard with a Storage Building and Newer Board on Board Fence. There is No Carpet in the Home. Garage was converted to bedroom.