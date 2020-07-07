639 Devonshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Looking for a house on a large lot with room for all your cars in the hottest place in Richardson? This ranch style home in Richardson Heights is situated on a double lot (.42 acre) with a garage shop (2+ garage with AC and heat used as an in home studio). The home is rumored to be owned by the original architect of Richardson Heights. The owners have updated the home, while keeping it's original mid-century modern charm (including the blue prints from 1954 on display in the home). Updates include new AC, water heaters, paint inside and out, renovated all 3 bathrooms, new LED lighting, updated plumbing and sewer.Best of all, you can walk to Alamo Movie Theater,restaurants, and the best Richardson schools.