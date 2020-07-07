All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:48 AM

639 Devonshire Drive

639 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

639 Devonshire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Looking for a house on a large lot with room for all your cars in the hottest place in Richardson? This ranch style home in Richardson Heights is situated on a double lot (.42 acre) with a garage shop (2+ garage with AC and heat used as an in home studio). The home is rumored to be owned by the original architect of Richardson Heights. The owners have updated the home, while keeping it's original mid-century modern charm (including the blue prints from 1954 on display in the home). Updates include new AC, water heaters, paint inside and out, renovated all 3 bathrooms, new LED lighting, updated plumbing and sewer.Best of all, you can walk to Alamo Movie Theater,restaurants, and the best Richardson schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Devonshire Drive have any available units?
639 Devonshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Devonshire Drive have?
Some of 639 Devonshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Devonshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
639 Devonshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Devonshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 639 Devonshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 639 Devonshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 639 Devonshire Drive offers parking.
Does 639 Devonshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Devonshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Devonshire Drive have a pool?
No, 639 Devonshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 639 Devonshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 639 Devonshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Devonshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 Devonshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

