626 Saint George, Richardson, TX 75081 Richland Meadows
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**NO HOA** - Come see this beautiful 5 bedroom home with the master suite and another bedroom on the first floor that would be convenient for small children or older adults. It also showcases a large living with high ceilings that the kitchen overlooks. Great for entertaining or just space to relax. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a game room. Excellent for additional space for rest and relaxation. Come fall in love with this amazing home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 626 Saint George have any available units?
626 Saint George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Saint George have?
Some of 626 Saint George's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Saint George currently offering any rent specials?
626 Saint George is not currently offering any rent specials.