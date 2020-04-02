All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 626 Saint George.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
626 Saint George
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:46 AM

626 Saint George

626 Saint George · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

626 Saint George, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**NO HOA** - Come see this beautiful 5 bedroom home with the master suite and another bedroom on the first floor that would be convenient for small children or older adults. It also showcases a large living with high ceilings that the kitchen overlooks. Great for entertaining or just space to relax. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms with a game room. Excellent for additional space for rest and relaxation. Come fall in love with this amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Saint George have any available units?
626 Saint George doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 626 Saint George have?
Some of 626 Saint George's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Saint George currently offering any rent specials?
626 Saint George is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Saint George pet-friendly?
No, 626 Saint George is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 626 Saint George offer parking?
Yes, 626 Saint George offers parking.
Does 626 Saint George have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 Saint George does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Saint George have a pool?
No, 626 Saint George does not have a pool.
Does 626 Saint George have accessible units?
No, 626 Saint George does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Saint George have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Saint George has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District