Last updated July 1 2019 at 2:10 PM

624 Devonshire Dr

624 Devonshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 Devonshire Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47d172107c ---- RELAX IN YOUR PRIVATE POOL! MUST SEE HOME!! Your Client will INSTANTLY Fall in Love! This Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family room, and Gameroom. WASHER, DRYER and REFRIGERATOR STAY! Kitchen Amenities Include: Quartz Countertop, New Cabinets, SS Fridge, SS Gas Range, & SS Appliances. Completely Remodeled Master and Hall Bathroom with Contemporary design and colors. Features NO CARPET- Refinished Handscrapped Hardwoods, Designer Paint, Updated Lighting, & Antique Fireplace. Oversized backyard includes Large Pool, Storage Building, & Newly Stained Patio with plenty of Grass to Spare. Beautiful Must SEE!!! Exclusions: Pool and Spa Heater is not operable. Tenant is responsible for pool service of Landlord\'s choice, and maintaining Renters Insurance at all times. 1 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Private Pool Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Devonshire Dr have any available units?
624 Devonshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Devonshire Dr have?
Some of 624 Devonshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Devonshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
624 Devonshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Devonshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Devonshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 624 Devonshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 624 Devonshire Dr offers parking.
Does 624 Devonshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Devonshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Devonshire Dr have a pool?
Yes, 624 Devonshire Dr has a pool.
Does 624 Devonshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 624 Devonshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Devonshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Devonshire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

