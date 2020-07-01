624 Devonshire Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47d172107c ---- RELAX IN YOUR PRIVATE POOL! MUST SEE HOME!! Your Client will INSTANTLY Fall in Love! This Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family room, and Gameroom. WASHER, DRYER and REFRIGERATOR STAY! Kitchen Amenities Include: Quartz Countertop, New Cabinets, SS Fridge, SS Gas Range, & SS Appliances. Completely Remodeled Master and Hall Bathroom with Contemporary design and colors. Features NO CARPET- Refinished Handscrapped Hardwoods, Designer Paint, Updated Lighting, & Antique Fireplace. Oversized backyard includes Large Pool, Storage Building, & Newly Stained Patio with plenty of Grass to Spare. Beautiful Must SEE!!! Exclusions: Pool and Spa Heater is not operable. Tenant is responsible for pool service of Landlord\'s choice, and maintaining Renters Insurance at all times. 1 Car Garage Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Gas Range Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Private Pool Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit