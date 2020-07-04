All apartments in Richardson
611 Fairview Drive

611 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

611 Fairview Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This well cared for 3 BR 2 bath is available by May 1. Garage conversion with 2 closets has new carpet and could be 4th BR by adding drapes at kitchen door. Refrigerator stays, Ceiling fans, wood look floors and tile in all other areas. Large back yard, great for entertaining or play. Please excuse moving clutter. 2 year lease preferred. Submit TAR Application, we do the lease. Please comply with all COVID-19 precautions and restrictions. Pet deposit $500 first pet; additional deposit may be charged for additional pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Fairview Drive have any available units?
611 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 611 Fairview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
611 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Fairview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 611 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 611 Fairview Drive offers parking.
Does 611 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 611 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 611 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 611 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Fairview Drive has units with dishwashers.

