Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming and inviting home ready for October move in. This home features and open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, kitchen open to living area, large bedrooms and lots of closet space. Just off the living area, the backyard features a covered porch, and a beautiful sparkling pool which is fenced separately. This home is a rare find. Long term lease preferred. Owner will pay pool service monthly! 1 dog ok under 30 pounds!