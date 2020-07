Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN ready!! GREAT LOCATION NEAR 635 and 75 in RICHARDSON. SPACIOUS 1 STORY house in Quiet Neighborhood. NO CARPET! Light and bright floor plan with plenty of natural light. 3 bedrooms plus formal dinging and formal living room. Huge master bedroom with sitting area and is away from other bedrooms. Nice size backyard for gardening. Close to major shopping center, highways and DART train station. Don't miss!!!