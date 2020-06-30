607 Twilight Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect location, walk to Heights Park and minutes away from Central Expressway. Charming three bedroom two bath home. This one won\'t last. Chances are that once you set foot inside you will look no further. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms, formal dining, and hallway. Large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Detached Oversized Garage with Workspace Area. Gorgeous landscape front and back, fabulous shade trees, sprinkler system makes for lush landscape. RICHARDSON ISD!!!! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Available after March 11th 2019. $20 HVAC Filter program required.



