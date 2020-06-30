607 Twilight Trl

Amenities
Perfect location, walk to Heights Park and minutes away from Central Expressway. Charming three bedroom two bath home. This one won\'t last. Chances are that once you set foot inside you will look no further. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms, formal dining, and hallway. Large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Detached Oversized Garage with Workspace Area. Gorgeous landscape front and back, fabulous shade trees, sprinkler system makes for lush landscape. RICHARDSON ISD!!!! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. Available after March 11th 2019. $20 HVAC Filter program required.
2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Hardwood Flooring
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets