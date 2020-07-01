606 Lockwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You don't want to miss this charming 3-2-1 in Richardson Heights. Location is great, down the street from Heights Elem., just around the corner from shopping and restaurants, close to freeways. The home has beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, large utility room inside the home, large stone patio, great drive up. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, range, and fridge. The floors have been refinished and the home has been painted inside and out, windows have been replaced and new front door. This will not last long. Schedule a showing today. Owner is licensed Realtor in the state of Texas. No pets.