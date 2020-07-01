All apartments in Richardson
606 Lockwood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

606 Lockwood Drive

606 Lockwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

606 Lockwood Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Heights Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss this charming 3-2-1 in Richardson Heights. Location is great, down the street from Heights Elem., just around the corner from shopping and restaurants, close to freeways. The home has beautiful original hardwood floors throughout, large utility room inside the home, large stone patio, great drive up. Appliances include microwave, dishwasher, range, and fridge. The floors have been refinished and the home has been painted inside and out, windows have been replaced and new front door. This will not last long. Schedule a showing today. Owner is licensed Realtor in the state of Texas. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Lockwood Drive have any available units?
606 Lockwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Lockwood Drive have?
Some of 606 Lockwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Lockwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Lockwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Lockwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Lockwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 606 Lockwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 606 Lockwood Drive offers parking.
Does 606 Lockwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Lockwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Lockwood Drive have a pool?
No, 606 Lockwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 606 Lockwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Lockwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Lockwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Lockwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

