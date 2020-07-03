Open concept home with high ceilings throughout. Wood and porcelain floors. Two spacious living areas with see through fireplace. Huge master suite = large master bath and spacious walk in closet. Study at entry with French Doors could be used as 5th bedroom. Guest room has a full private bath. 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a 3rd full bath. Second and third bathrooms recently remodeled. All bedrooms have large walk in closets. Large open island kitchen with breakfast bar in den. Laundry Room off garage. Wyndsor Estates Yard of the Month 2017. Awesome schools. Community awarded as one of the best in North Texas.
No Smoking Inside. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. Pets considered case by case. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5703 Southampton Drive have any available units?
5703 Southampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5703 Southampton Drive have?
Some of 5703 Southampton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5703 Southampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5703 Southampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5703 Southampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5703 Southampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5703 Southampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5703 Southampton Drive offers parking.
Does 5703 Southampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5703 Southampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5703 Southampton Drive have a pool?
No, 5703 Southampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5703 Southampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5703 Southampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5703 Southampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5703 Southampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
