5703 Southampton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Open concept home with high ceilings throughout. Wood and porcelain floors. Two spacious living areas with see through fireplace. Huge master suite = large master bath and spacious walk in closet. Study at entry with French Doors could be used as 5th bedroom. Guest room has a full private bath. 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a 3rd full bath. Second and third bathrooms recently remodeled. All bedrooms have large walk in closets. Large open island kitchen with breakfast bar in den. Laundry Room off garage. Wyndsor Estates Yard of the Month 2017. Awesome schools. Community awarded as one of the best in North Texas.



No Smoking Inside. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS. Pets considered case by case. YARD SERVICE INCLUDED