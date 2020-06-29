All apartments in Richardson
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:37 AM

5429 Harbour Road

5429 Harbour Road · No Longer Available
Location

5429 Harbour Road, Richardson, TX 75082
Carrington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! Exemplary PLANO ISD ! Brand New house near the front of the Gated Community - Ingram Terrace. Each Bedroom with one Full Bath, Guest Bedroom is on First Floor. Enjoy Vaulted Ceilings, decorative Fireplace, Over sized Garage and Mudroom. Kitchen has wonderful large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances,gas cook top and oven. A large retractable sliding door opens to a nice covered patio. Community Pool is just few steps at front of the house, Dog Park, and green space across from Schell Elementary School. Easy Access for entertainment, shopping, restaurants, Richardson Breckinridge Park, and George Bush TPK ,Hwy 78 & US 75 Central Expressway, very Convenient Location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Harbour Road have any available units?
5429 Harbour Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Harbour Road have?
Some of 5429 Harbour Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Harbour Road currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Harbour Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Harbour Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5429 Harbour Road is pet friendly.
Does 5429 Harbour Road offer parking?
Yes, 5429 Harbour Road offers parking.
Does 5429 Harbour Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5429 Harbour Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Harbour Road have a pool?
Yes, 5429 Harbour Road has a pool.
Does 5429 Harbour Road have accessible units?
No, 5429 Harbour Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Harbour Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 Harbour Road has units with dishwashers.

