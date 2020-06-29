5429 Harbour Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Exemplary PLANO ISD ! Brand New house near the front of the Gated Community - Ingram Terrace. Each Bedroom with one Full Bath, Guest Bedroom is on First Floor. Enjoy Vaulted Ceilings, decorative Fireplace, Over sized Garage and Mudroom. Kitchen has wonderful large island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances,gas cook top and oven. A large retractable sliding door opens to a nice covered patio. Community Pool is just few steps at front of the house, Dog Park, and green space across from Schell Elementary School. Easy Access for entertainment, shopping, restaurants, Richardson Breckinridge Park, and George Bush TPK ,Hwy 78 & US 75 Central Expressway, very Convenient Location.