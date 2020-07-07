All apartments in Richardson
536 Vernet Street
536 Vernet Street

536 Vernet Street · No Longer Available
Location

536 Vernet Street, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful updated home on quiet Street with mature trees! Hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with granite, SS appliances, gas cook top,and custom slate flooring. Tons of built ins. Updated light and fan fixtures. Study nook with build in cabinetry. Remodeled baths with updated vanities and fixtures. 2nd bath has walk in shower stall. Vacant field behind home! Huge Backyard with gazebo! Backs to new park with playground and walking trail. Within minutes to I-75! Location is fantastic and home is absolutely adorable! Refrigerator included. Available for immediate occupancy. $95 admin fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Vernet Street have any available units?
536 Vernet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Vernet Street have?
Some of 536 Vernet Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Vernet Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 Vernet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Vernet Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 Vernet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 536 Vernet Street offer parking?
Yes, 536 Vernet Street offers parking.
Does 536 Vernet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Vernet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Vernet Street have a pool?
No, 536 Vernet Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 Vernet Street have accessible units?
No, 536 Vernet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Vernet Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Vernet Street has units with dishwashers.

