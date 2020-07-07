536 Vernet Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful updated home on quiet Street with mature trees! Hardwood flooring. Updated kitchen with granite, SS appliances, gas cook top,and custom slate flooring. Tons of built ins. Updated light and fan fixtures. Study nook with build in cabinetry. Remodeled baths with updated vanities and fixtures. 2nd bath has walk in shower stall. Vacant field behind home! Huge Backyard with gazebo! Backs to new park with playground and walking trail. Within minutes to I-75! Location is fantastic and home is absolutely adorable! Refrigerator included. Available for immediate occupancy. $95 admin fee due at move in.