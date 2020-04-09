503 Melrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SHORT TERM ONLY - LOOKING FOR TENANT TO OCCUPY UNTIL MAY 31 with NO EXTENSION or RENEWAL - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in sought after RISD! Quaint lot with large mature trees and spacious grassy back yard. This home features an open layout with an inviting living room across from open dining and kitchen space. The living area leads to nice sized bedrooms with generous closet space. This entire home features laminate and tile flooring throughout for easy upkeep. Great location - one street away from Northrich Elementary & Northrich Park, down the road from City of Richardson Heights Recreation & Aquatic Center, less than 2 miles from UTD!