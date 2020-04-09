All apartments in Richardson
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:42 PM

503 Melrose Drive

503 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

503 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHORT TERM ONLY - LOOKING FOR TENANT TO OCCUPY UNTIL MAY 31 with NO EXTENSION or RENEWAL - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in sought after RISD! Quaint lot with large mature trees and spacious grassy back yard. This home features an open layout with an inviting living room across from open dining and kitchen space. The living area leads to nice sized bedrooms with generous closet space. This entire home features laminate and tile flooring throughout for easy upkeep. Great location - one street away from Northrich Elementary & Northrich Park, down the road from City of Richardson Heights Recreation & Aquatic Center, less than 2 miles from UTD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Melrose Drive have any available units?
503 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 503 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 503 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Melrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

