Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4804 Appleridge Drive

4804 Appleridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Appleridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Heather Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
This beautifully maintained Sotherby home is just steps from Breckinridge Park. Entry features hardwood floor, soaring ceilings and gracious staircase. Formals are large and open for good flow. Study has closet and full bath, could be used as a 5th bedroom. Kitchen and family open to each other and overlook large yard with beautiful cedar fence, flagstone patio and pergola cover. Master down with sitting area and attached bathroom. The staircase leads to the second level where you will find a spacious game room, three nicely sized bedrooms plus two full baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Appleridge Drive have any available units?
4804 Appleridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Appleridge Drive have?
Some of 4804 Appleridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Appleridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Appleridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Appleridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4804 Appleridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4804 Appleridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Appleridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4804 Appleridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Appleridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Appleridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Appleridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Appleridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Appleridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Appleridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Appleridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

