4804 Appleridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

This beautifully maintained Sotherby home is just steps from Breckinridge Park. Entry features hardwood floor, soaring ceilings and gracious staircase. Formals are large and open for good flow. Study has closet and full bath, could be used as a 5th bedroom. Kitchen and family open to each other and overlook large yard with beautiful cedar fence, flagstone patio and pergola cover. Master down with sitting area and attached bathroom. The staircase leads to the second level where you will find a spacious game room, three nicely sized bedrooms plus two full baths.