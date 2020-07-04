4612 Angel Fire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool guest suite media room

Ready for move in! Large 5 bedroom home in Plano ISD and within walking distance to Breckenridge Park! Updated carpet and paint! The main living area features an open floor plan with tall ceilings, fireplace and modern colors! Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, stainless appliances, refrigerator stays, and large bar area with plenty of seating. Downstairs master with large closet and updated bath with granite! 2nd guest suite downstairs with private full bath! Washer and Dryer stays! Upstairs has additional bedrooms and baths, large game room and separate media room! Beautiful landscaping and mature trees! Community pool and easy access to main highways! Board on Board Fence, sliding rear gate entry.