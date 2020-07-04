All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 4612 Angel Fire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
4612 Angel Fire Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:46 PM

4612 Angel Fire Drive

4612 Angel Fire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4612 Angel Fire Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
Ready for move in! Large 5 bedroom home in Plano ISD and within walking distance to Breckenridge Park! Updated carpet and paint! The main living area features an open floor plan with tall ceilings, fireplace and modern colors! Kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets, stainless appliances, refrigerator stays, and large bar area with plenty of seating. Downstairs master with large closet and updated bath with granite! 2nd guest suite downstairs with private full bath! Washer and Dryer stays! Upstairs has additional bedrooms and baths, large game room and separate media room! Beautiful landscaping and mature trees! Community pool and easy access to main highways! Board on Board Fence, sliding rear gate entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have any available units?
4612 Angel Fire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have?
Some of 4612 Angel Fire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Angel Fire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Angel Fire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Angel Fire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Angel Fire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Angel Fire Drive offers parking.
Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 Angel Fire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4612 Angel Fire Drive has a pool.
Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4612 Angel Fire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Angel Fire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4612 Angel Fire Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District