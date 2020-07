Amenities

Meticulously maintained 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Plano ISD zone. Kitchen is renovated with SS appliances opens to living room and patio perfect for entertaining! Master on the first floor with the additional bedrooms and game room on the second floor. Walk to the community pool, playground, and Breckinridge Park- boasts amazing running trails and lake!Washer & dryer included.