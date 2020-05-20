All apartments in Richardson
Location

425 Salem Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
key fob access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
**VACANT Home will be open for showing from 11am to 1pm on Sat, March 21st. Realtor will be in attendance for application submission** MOVE-IN READY!!! Minutes away from Univ of TX at Dallas in a prime location with easy access to shopping, eateries, I75, and George Push Turnpike. 3 BR and 1.5 bath, this home has fresh paint, new tile floors, and new carpet. Includes a refrigerator, stovetop oven, and dishwasher. Fenced backyard with one garage space by garage remote. Garage also has keyless entry panel. Central AC and heat. Security system installed already. Richardson ISD to Dobie Primary, Northrich Elementary, Richardson North Jr High, and Pearce High School. Incentive for lower rent w longer lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Salem Drive have any available units?
425 Salem Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Salem Drive have?
Some of 425 Salem Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Salem Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Salem Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Salem Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Salem Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 425 Salem Drive offer parking?
Yes, 425 Salem Drive offers parking.
Does 425 Salem Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Salem Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Salem Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Salem Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Salem Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Salem Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Salem Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Salem Drive has units with dishwashers.

