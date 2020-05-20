425 Salem Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning key fob access carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

**VACANT Home will be open for showing from 11am to 1pm on Sat, March 21st. Realtor will be in attendance for application submission** MOVE-IN READY!!! Minutes away from Univ of TX at Dallas in a prime location with easy access to shopping, eateries, I75, and George Push Turnpike. 3 BR and 1.5 bath, this home has fresh paint, new tile floors, and new carpet. Includes a refrigerator, stovetop oven, and dishwasher. Fenced backyard with one garage space by garage remote. Garage also has keyless entry panel. Central AC and heat. Security system installed already. Richardson ISD to Dobie Primary, Northrich Elementary, Richardson North Jr High, and Pearce High School. Incentive for lower rent w longer lease.