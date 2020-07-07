3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in the heart of Richardson. Recently updated with granite counter tops and kitchen back splash. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire house and have been refinished within the past year. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bath is bigger than most in Richardson with a large walk-in closet. Mature trees provide plenty of shade over the deck in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 Hanbee Street have any available units?
420 Hanbee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Hanbee Street have?
Some of 420 Hanbee Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Hanbee Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Hanbee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.