420 Hanbee Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in the heart of Richardson. Recently updated with granite counter tops and kitchen back splash. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire house and have been refinished within the past year. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and master bath is bigger than most in Richardson with a large walk-in closet. Mature trees provide plenty of shade over the deck in the backyard.