420 Cambridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Richardson home: Warm and inviting 3Bed/2bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful backyard with lots of yard and patio space. Easy access to great restaurants/shopping and highways. $2000.00/mo. Animals (2 max) allowed $250 non refundable pet deposit per animal required. Move in ready March 1, 2019. Yard service included. Currently all carpet is being replaced with hard wood laminate flooring. Must provide own fridge and washer/dryer.