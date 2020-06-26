All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 Cambridge Drive

420 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Cambridge Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Richardson home: Warm and inviting 3Bed/2bath home with an oversized 2 car garage. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful backyard with lots of yard and patio space. Easy access to great restaurants/shopping and highways. $2000.00/mo. Animals (2 max) allowed $250 non refundable pet deposit per animal required. Move in ready March 1, 2019. Yard service included. Currently all carpet is being replaced with hard wood laminate flooring. Must provide own fridge and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
420 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 420 Cambridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Cambridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Cambridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

