Richardson, TX
417 Towne House Ln
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:49 AM

417 Towne House Ln

417 Towne House Lane · No Longer Available
Location

417 Towne House Lane, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath town house in Richardson features ceramic tile, carpet and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a private patio area, a fireplace, and a two-car garage! [SBH-A] The town home is located near the bus line, Richardson Village, Applebee's, Burlington, Fun Movie Grill-Dine In 3, Lowe's, Ross, Target, Kroger, Sears, Dollar Tree, Chick-fil-A, Huffines Rec Center, Mark Twain Elementary School and so much more. Quick access to 75! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible
for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an
application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying
security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Towne House Ln have any available units?
417 Towne House Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Towne House Ln have?
Some of 417 Towne House Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Towne House Ln currently offering any rent specials?
417 Towne House Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Towne House Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Towne House Ln is pet friendly.
Does 417 Towne House Ln offer parking?
Yes, 417 Towne House Ln offers parking.
Does 417 Towne House Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Towne House Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Towne House Ln have a pool?
Yes, 417 Towne House Ln has a pool.
Does 417 Towne House Ln have accessible units?
No, 417 Towne House Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Towne House Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Towne House Ln has units with dishwashers.

