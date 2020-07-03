417 Towne House Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2.5 bath town house in Richardson features ceramic tile, carpet and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a private patio area, a fireplace, and a two-car garage! [SBH-A] The town home is located near the bus line, Richardson Village, Applebee's, Burlington, Fun Movie Grill-Dine In 3, Lowe's, Ross, Target, Kroger, Sears, Dollar Tree, Chick-fil-A, Huffines Rec Center, Mark Twain Elementary School and so much more. Quick access to 75! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible

for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an

application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying

security deposit.