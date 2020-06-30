All apartments in Richardson
4168 Kyndra Circle

4168 Kyndra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4168 Kyndra Circle, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Move in Ready!!! Lovely townhouse in northern Richardson. 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Open floor plan downstairs between kitchen, breakfast area, and living room. All bedrooms upstairs. Come check this one out.

HOA has pool. Located close to George Bush for easy commute. Near parks, Fire Wheel, and golf courses.

Information deemed reliable, tenant and agent to verify all measurements, schools.

Pets considered on case by case basis. Application required from all occupants 18 and up. Application fee $50 per application. Upon approval security deposit, pet deposit, and $100 new lease administration fee due. Tenant will be required to have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 Kyndra Circle have any available units?
4168 Kyndra Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4168 Kyndra Circle have?
Some of 4168 Kyndra Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4168 Kyndra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Kyndra Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Kyndra Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4168 Kyndra Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4168 Kyndra Circle offer parking?
No, 4168 Kyndra Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4168 Kyndra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Kyndra Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Kyndra Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4168 Kyndra Circle has a pool.
Does 4168 Kyndra Circle have accessible units?
No, 4168 Kyndra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Kyndra Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4168 Kyndra Circle has units with dishwashers.

