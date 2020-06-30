4168 Kyndra Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Move in Ready!!! Lovely townhouse in northern Richardson. 3 bed 2.5 bath end unit. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Open floor plan downstairs between kitchen, breakfast area, and living room. All bedrooms upstairs. Come check this one out.



HOA has pool. Located close to George Bush for easy commute. Near parks, Fire Wheel, and golf courses.



Information deemed reliable, tenant and agent to verify all measurements, schools.



Pets considered on case by case basis. Application required from all occupants 18 and up. Application fee $50 per application. Upon approval security deposit, pet deposit, and $100 new lease administration fee due. Tenant will be required to have renters insurance.