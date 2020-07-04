All apartments in Richardson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

413 Sheffield Drive

413 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Sheffield Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Richland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
PRICED REDUCED: Great Location family home. Close to Richardson Schools and Richland College. Large living den with hardwood laminate floor. Kitchen, dining and entry features lots of windows and lighting and tile floors installed approximately 2012 New Carpet, Rooms painted to White Box status to allow buyer to choose their color of choice. Great Upside Property Investment Opportunity. Home rented last 7 years to same tenant, Selling or Renting AS IS, New Roof 2015, Has 8 ft board on board backyard fence installed approximately 2010. (should be re-stained for fresh look). Lease Available $2850.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
413 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Sheffield Drive have?
Some of 413 Sheffield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 413 Sheffield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 413 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Sheffield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Sheffield Drive has units with dishwashers.

