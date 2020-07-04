413 Sheffield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

PRICED REDUCED: Great Location family home. Close to Richardson Schools and Richland College. Large living den with hardwood laminate floor. Kitchen, dining and entry features lots of windows and lighting and tile floors installed approximately 2012 New Carpet, Rooms painted to White Box status to allow buyer to choose their color of choice. Great Upside Property Investment Opportunity. Home rented last 7 years to same tenant, Selling or Renting AS IS, New Roof 2015, Has 8 ft board on board backyard fence installed approximately 2010. (should be re-stained for fresh look). Lease Available $2850.00 per month.