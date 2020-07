Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Currently working in an application. Located in the heart of Richardson. Great house with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, new floors, fresh paint, new driveway and awesome backyard with mature trees. Granite countertops in kitchen with tile backsplash. Second living space just off kitchen. Nice, cozy house to call your own. This house is close to everything and is just waiting for you.

Pets are allowed subject to the discretion of the property owner.