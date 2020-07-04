All apartments in Richardson
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:30 PM

4112 Tabernash

4112 Tabernash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Tabernash Lane, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two story Traditional home offering 5 bedrooms with the Master downstairs, 2 living, 2 dining, fireplace, Chefs Delight Kitchen, covered patio with privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs you have room for all to include a Jack and Jill bathroom and oversized second living! Chefs Delight kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Smooth-top Cook-top, Built in Microwave, Built in Oven and HUGE island. Truly an exceptional delight in Richardson! $2695 per mo rent-$2695 sec dep with no service repair deductible or $2695 per mo rent-$2695 sec dep with a $100 per service repair deductible. Consumer to verify all data herein.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Tabernash have any available units?
4112 Tabernash doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 Tabernash have?
Some of 4112 Tabernash's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Tabernash currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Tabernash is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Tabernash pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Tabernash is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4112 Tabernash offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Tabernash offers parking.
Does 4112 Tabernash have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 Tabernash offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Tabernash have a pool?
No, 4112 Tabernash does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Tabernash have accessible units?
No, 4112 Tabernash does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Tabernash have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Tabernash has units with dishwashers.

