4112 Tabernash

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two story Traditional home offering 5 bedrooms with the Master downstairs, 2 living, 2 dining, fireplace, Chefs Delight Kitchen, covered patio with privacy fenced backyard. Upstairs you have room for all to include a Jack and Jill bathroom and oversized second living! Chefs Delight kitchen comes fully equipped with Refrigerator, Smooth-top Cook-top, Built in Microwave, Built in Oven and HUGE island. Truly an exceptional delight in Richardson! $2695 per mo rent-$2695 sec dep with no service repair deductible or $2695 per mo rent-$2695 sec dep with a $100 per service repair deductible. Consumer to verify all data herein.