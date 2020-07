Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Gorgeous open concept home, beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, formal living and dining room with large family room. Large master suite with separate walk-in-closest and his and her vanities. It also has a Jack-N-Jill bathroom, W-D hookups and a 2 car garage. The guest suite includes its own full bath and outside access. The back yard is great for entertaining with plenty of space, a covered patio and gazebo. This home is a gem.