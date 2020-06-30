408 Ridgehaven Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Stunning Updated 5 bedroom house at the end of a cul-de-sac nestled in the heart of Richardsons Canyon Creek neighborhood. Many updated amenities: open concept floor plan, remodeled kitchen with GE appliances, plantation shutters, hand scraped hardwood floors, updated mudroom with washer/dryer, 2nd fridge and ample storage, updated windows, updated board on board fence with remote gate access and exemplary Prairie Creek Elementary / JJ Pearce / Richardson Schools. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. This property won't last long! Pets on case by case basis. Schedule a showing today!