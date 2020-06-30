All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 408 Ridgehaven Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
408 Ridgehaven Plaza
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:53 PM

408 Ridgehaven Plaza

408 Ridgehaven Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

408 Ridgehaven Pl, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning Updated 5 bedroom house at the end of a cul-de-sac nestled in the heart of Richardsons Canyon Creek neighborhood. Many updated amenities: open concept floor plan, remodeled kitchen with GE appliances, plantation shutters, hand scraped hardwood floors, updated mudroom with washer/dryer, 2nd fridge and ample storage, updated windows, updated board on board fence with remote gate access and exemplary Prairie Creek Elementary / JJ Pearce / Richardson Schools. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. This property won't last long! Pets on case by case basis. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have any available units?
408 Ridgehaven Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have?
Some of 408 Ridgehaven Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Ridgehaven Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
408 Ridgehaven Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Ridgehaven Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza offer parking?
No, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have a pool?
No, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have accessible units?
No, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Ridgehaven Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Ridgehaven Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District