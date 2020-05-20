408 Ridgehaven Plaza

Amenities

Stunning Updated 5 bedroom house at the end of a cul-de-sac nestled in the heart of Richardsons Canyon Creek neighborhood. Many updated amenities: open concept floor plan, remodeled kitchen with GE appliances, plantation shutters, hand scraped hardwood floors, updated mudroom with washer/dryer, 2nd fridge and ample storage, updated windows, updated board on board fence with remote gate access and exemplary Prairie Creek Elementary / JJ Pearce / Richardson Schools. Regular yard maintenance included. This property won't last long! Pets on case by case basis. Schedule a showing today!