408 Melrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice, CLEAN home in great neighborhood. All surface flooring including wide plank in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans with updated light fixtures. Lots of natural light. Good size backyard with wood fence. R40 insulation, double pain windows, and recessed kitchen can L.E.D. lighting. Granite counters in kitchen with SS appliances. Bathroom showers redone with accent tile. Crown molding, 2 in faux blinds, ceiling fans with remote control in all bedrooms, security flood lighting in front, rear, and side of home. Spacious laundry room with cabinets. This home is a must see. Pets are accepted case by case.