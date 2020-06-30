All apartments in Richardson
408 Melrose Drive
408 Melrose Drive

408 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

408 Melrose Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice, CLEAN home in great neighborhood. All surface flooring including wide plank in bedrooms. All rooms have ceiling fans with updated light fixtures. Lots of natural light. Good size backyard with wood fence. R40 insulation, double pain windows, and recessed kitchen can L.E.D. lighting. Granite counters in kitchen with SS appliances. Bathroom showers redone with accent tile. Crown molding, 2 in faux blinds, ceiling fans with remote control in all bedrooms, security flood lighting in front, rear, and side of home. Spacious laundry room with cabinets. This home is a must see. Pets are accepted case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Melrose Drive have any available units?
408 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 408 Melrose Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

