Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

This town-home is a two story unit with good size rooms and open space down stairs; Three bedroom up with master suite, walk-in closets and a second bathroom upstairs serving other bedrooms. Half bath downstairs, two car garage. Refrigerator included (has a full size utility room upstairs). HOA has pool and club house; Pets are case by case. Income verification is required (a MUST). No prior broken leases, evictions or convictions.