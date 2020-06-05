4013 Kyndra Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom townhome with a 2 car garage in a highly sought community. Entire downstairs features durable ceramic flooring. Kitchen features black appliances and an attached dining area, fridge stays. Upstairs features dual master suites, one with a jetted tub and separate shower and the other features dual closets and an attached bathroom with a shower. Loft area between the 2 master suites makes a perfect second living area or office space. HOA replaced the roof in the Fall of 2016. Community features a sparkling pool and it's walking distance to parks. Near highly rated schools, including Schell Elementary and Otto Middle.