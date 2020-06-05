All apartments in Richardson
4013 Kyndra Circle

4013 Kyndra Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4013 Kyndra Circle, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 2 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom townhome with a 2 car garage in a highly sought community. Entire downstairs features durable ceramic flooring. Kitchen features black appliances and an attached dining area, fridge stays. Upstairs features dual master suites, one with a jetted tub and separate shower and the other features dual closets and an attached bathroom with a shower. Loft area between the 2 master suites makes a perfect second living area or office space. HOA replaced the roof in the Fall of 2016. Community features a sparkling pool and it's walking distance to parks. Near highly rated schools, including Schell Elementary and Otto Middle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Kyndra Circle have any available units?
4013 Kyndra Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Kyndra Circle have?
Some of 4013 Kyndra Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Kyndra Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Kyndra Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Kyndra Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Kyndra Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 4013 Kyndra Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Kyndra Circle offers parking.
Does 4013 Kyndra Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Kyndra Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Kyndra Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4013 Kyndra Circle has a pool.
Does 4013 Kyndra Circle have accessible units?
No, 4013 Kyndra Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Kyndra Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Kyndra Circle has units with dishwashers.

