All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3608 Parkhurst Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3608 Parkhurst Circle
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:39 AM

3608 Parkhurst Circle

3608 Parkhurst Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3608 Parkhurst Circle, Richardson, TX 75082
Creek Hollow Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Home has 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Two bedrooms downstairs makes this a great layout. 2018 updates include New Tile throughout, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, and new bathrooms. New GAF Roof installed on late 2016. Living room pre wired for surround sound. Master Bath updated to have 2 person walk-in shower with bench. New Jetted tub. Bring the wardrobe as the Master Closet will feel like a showroom. Concrete area in the back patio for large parties and entertainment. Large pool and spa to accommodate games for the whole family or even the extended family. Close to 415 acre Breckenridge Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have any available units?
3608 Parkhurst Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have?
Some of 3608 Parkhurst Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Parkhurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Parkhurst Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Parkhurst Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Parkhurst Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3608 Parkhurst Circle offers parking.
Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Parkhurst Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3608 Parkhurst Circle has a pool.
Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 3608 Parkhurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Parkhurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Parkhurst Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District