331 Pittman Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage extra storage range

In the center of Richardson. CHARMING HARDWOOD floor THROUGHOUT 1 BEDROOM AND 1 BATH DUPLEX INCLUDING ELECTRIC cooking Range, REFRIGERATOR, CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR, ADDITIONAL STORAGE, COVERED FRONT PORCH and a big backyard. Pets on a case by case basis. Each 18+ occupant must submit a TREC application form with a valid email address for receiving an online screening invitation from Leasing agent. Applicants pay application fee online, Their information will be protected through TransUnion Smart Move system. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all measurement and school information. Minimum 2 year lease required. Maximum 2 people allowed.