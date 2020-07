Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Executive level home in gated community. Gourmet kitchen with island, gas cooktop, double ovens overlooks family room with fireplace. Master suite is down with sitting area. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and out of the way second living area with access to balcony. Wood flooring in dining, breakfast, and family rooms. Low maintenance living at its best.