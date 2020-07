Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

beautiful Richardson location with Richardson ISD wood floors trough kitchen and rooms , roof 2019 quartz counters big nice back yard lots of trees,col and shade it even on summer days , great accessibility to major freeways 14 x screen it porch 2018 fence !!! extra garage space . Entertainment center and living area Furniture stays for tenants use . Guess room all ready set up stays for tenants use .