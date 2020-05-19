All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 3204 Foxboro Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
3204 Foxboro Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 6:58 AM

3204 Foxboro Drive

3204 Foxboro Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3204 Foxboro Drive, Richardson, TX 75082
Sherrill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vacant and move-in ready! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a creek lot in Richardson with PLANO ISD! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Large family room with vaulted ceiling and corner brick fireplace. Master retreat with dual sinks, makeup vanity, shower-tub combo and walk in closet. Backyard with deck and creek views! Close to Spring Creek Nature Preserve which offers a variety of trails, State Farm Corporate Headquarters, CityLine and Richardson highly sought-after telecom corridor! Easy access to 75 and George Bush Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Foxboro Drive have any available units?
3204 Foxboro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Foxboro Drive have?
Some of 3204 Foxboro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Foxboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Foxboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Foxboro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3204 Foxboro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 3204 Foxboro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Foxboro Drive offers parking.
Does 3204 Foxboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Foxboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Foxboro Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Foxboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Foxboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Foxboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Foxboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3204 Foxboro Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive
Richardson, TX 75080

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District