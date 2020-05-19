3204 Foxboro Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Vacant and move-in ready! Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a creek lot in Richardson with PLANO ISD! Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinet space. Large family room with vaulted ceiling and corner brick fireplace. Master retreat with dual sinks, makeup vanity, shower-tub combo and walk in closet. Backyard with deck and creek views! Close to Spring Creek Nature Preserve which offers a variety of trails, State Farm Corporate Headquarters, CityLine and Richardson highly sought-after telecom corridor! Easy access to 75 and George Bush Tollway.