3101 Kingsbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Update: lease has been signed - not doing any more showings at this time. HARD TO FIND ONE STORY, 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN CREEK HOLLOW ESTATES IN PRESTIGIOUS PISD. ZONED TO STINSON ELEM – ONE OF THE BEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS IN TEXAS. WELL MAINTAINED CORNER LOT WITH SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT, UPDATED MASTER BATH AND NEST THERMOSTAT. EXCELLENT LOCATION ONLY MINUTES FROM MAJOR HIGHWAYS 190 AND 75, MAJOR SHOPPING AND RETAIL CENTERS – FIREWHEEL AND CITY LINE, BRECKENRIDGE PARK, AND MAJOR CORPORATIONS LIKE RAYTHEON, STATE FARM, COLLINS AEROSPACE, FUJITSU.