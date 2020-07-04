All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 304 Candlewood Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
304 Candlewood Place
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:22 AM

304 Candlewood Place

304 Candlewood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

304 Candlewood Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Highland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available on Oct 1st, 2019. Granite counter top. Beautiful light fixture.
Beautiful half duplex is move-in ready! light & bright Back patios and fenced yards. Interior features fresh carpet and paint.
Large Master suites with large nice bathrooms! Jack and Jill bath for secondary bedrooms. Bright Kitchens. Large Living areas with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplaces.
Built in bar. Three bedrooms and two baths. Large utility closet.
Conveniently located near DART and old Downtown Richardson.
APPLICATION FEE $45 REQUIRED AND IS NON REFUNDABLE PER ADULT 18 & OLDER.
2 Month pay stubs , Photo copy of driver license.
GOOD CREDIT, REFERENCE & JOB HISTORY REQUIRED and BACKGROUND and CRIMINAL CHECK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Candlewood Place have any available units?
304 Candlewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Candlewood Place have?
Some of 304 Candlewood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Candlewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
304 Candlewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Candlewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 304 Candlewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 304 Candlewood Place offer parking?
No, 304 Candlewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 304 Candlewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Candlewood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Candlewood Place have a pool?
No, 304 Candlewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 304 Candlewood Place have accessible units?
No, 304 Candlewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Candlewood Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Candlewood Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St
Richardson, TX 75082
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive
Richardson, TX 75082
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District