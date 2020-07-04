304 Candlewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available on Oct 1st, 2019. Granite counter top. Beautiful light fixture.

Beautiful half duplex is move-in ready! light & bright Back patios and fenced yards. Interior features fresh carpet and paint.

Large Master suites with large nice bathrooms! Jack and Jill bath for secondary bedrooms. Bright Kitchens. Large Living areas with vaulted ceilings and brick fireplaces.

Built in bar. Three bedrooms and two baths. Large utility closet.

Conveniently located near DART and old Downtown Richardson.

APPLICATION FEE $45 REQUIRED AND IS NON REFUNDABLE PER ADULT 18 & OLDER.

2 Month pay stubs , Photo copy of driver license.

GOOD CREDIT, REFERENCE & JOB HISTORY REQUIRED and BACKGROUND and CRIMINAL CHECK