All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 303 Island Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
303 Island Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:28 AM

303 Island Drive

303 Island Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

303 Island Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home features new carpeting and fresh paint. Kitchen features lots of counter and storage space, stainless fridge included. Master suite features lots of natural light and an attached bathroom. Single car garage has room for storage and a remote opener. Backyard features mature trees and TONS of space to entertain. Walking distance to schools. Just a short commute to Downtown Dallas and close to dining, shopping and entertainment. Washer and dryer also included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Island Drive have any available units?
303 Island Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Island Drive have?
Some of 303 Island Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Island Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Island Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Island Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Island Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 303 Island Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Island Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Island Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Island Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Island Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Island Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Island Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Island Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Island Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Island Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
The Beverly
900 Frances Way
Richardson, TX 75081
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District