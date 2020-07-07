All apartments in Richardson
301 S Weatherred Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

301 S Weatherred Dr

301 South Weatherred Drive · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Weatherred Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Richardson Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The house is a 3-bedroom + extra office with bricked in fireplace, 2-bathroom with 2-car garage, sizable backyard with an available storage shed for tenant's convenience. Built-in shelving in hallway, within office/den/extra living room, and master and second bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet. One bathroom has been completely remodeled, the other updated. Master bedroom is extremely large, second and third of average size. Kitchen has been remodeled, with new refrigerator and gas stove. Modern dishwasher, deep sink, plenty of storage and a kitchenette. Two pantries for your convenience. Enormous living room. Low maintenance front and backyard, space for gardening and a brand new fence for dogs or little ones to roam around safely.

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2226-lawnmeadow-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Weatherred Dr have any available units?
301 S Weatherred Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 S Weatherred Dr have?
Some of 301 S Weatherred Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S Weatherred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Weatherred Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Weatherred Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 S Weatherred Dr is pet friendly.
Does 301 S Weatherred Dr offer parking?
Yes, 301 S Weatherred Dr offers parking.
Does 301 S Weatherred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Weatherred Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Weatherred Dr have a pool?
No, 301 S Weatherred Dr does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Weatherred Dr have accessible units?
No, 301 S Weatherred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Weatherred Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 S Weatherred Dr has units with dishwashers.

