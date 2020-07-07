301 S Weatherred Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The house is a 3-bedroom + extra office with bricked in fireplace, 2-bathroom with 2-car garage, sizable backyard with an available storage shed for tenant's convenience. Built-in shelving in hallway, within office/den/extra living room, and master and second bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors and new carpet. One bathroom has been completely remodeled, the other updated. Master bedroom is extremely large, second and third of average size. Kitchen has been remodeled, with new refrigerator and gas stove. Modern dishwasher, deep sink, plenty of storage and a kitchenette. Two pantries for your convenience. Enormous living room. Low maintenance front and backyard, space for gardening and a brand new fence for dogs or little ones to roam around safely.



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2226-lawnmeadow-dr



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195