Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a beautiful, well established neighborhood. Walk through the front door and into an amazing, fully renovated home. Complete with new flooring, fresh paint throughout, granite counter tops, and decorative lighting; A MUST SEE!!! Exterior upgrades include painted brick, modern doors, nice landscaping, and an inviting entryway. New HVAC, hot water heater, and energy efficient windows have been installed.