2907 Tam O Shanter Lane

Golfers welcome! Enjoy a patio on the fairway of #8 at Canyon Creek which has an outdoor fireplace, firepit, built-in barbecue grill, basketball goal, and an outdoor flat screen TV. Inside only gets better - remodeled & updated throughout with new flooring, custom cabinets, designer paint, SS appliances, granite, body sprays in master shower, & bluetooth speakers in master bath. Custom cedar master closet. Lawn care, pest control INCLUDED! Award-winning PISD schools. Walk to Prairie Creek Park or II Creeks, with several restaurants, shops, beauty spa, and more. Fantastic, family-friendly neighborhood where 'everyone knows your name'. Once you live here, you won't want to leave. Virtual tour link provided.