Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2729 Sherrill Park Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:11 PM

2729 Sherrill Park Drive

2729 Sherrill Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Sherrill Park Drive, Richardson, TX 75082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Warm and Spacious custom home in much desired Sherrill Park golf course community! Updated home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 Large living areas. High beam ceilings, Hardwood and Tile flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with Granite and SS appliances. Wet bar and plenty of built-ins and storage. Master with double vanities & closets. New refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Covered patio, Large backyard with a Storage shed. Exemplary Plano ISD schools. Conveniently located near PGBT, 75, Crowley Park and City Line, Shopping, and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have any available units?
2729 Sherrill Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have?
Some of 2729 Sherrill Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Sherrill Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Sherrill Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Sherrill Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive offer parking?
No, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Sherrill Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Sherrill Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

