2729 Sherrill Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Warm and Spacious custom home in much desired Sherrill Park golf course community! Updated home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 Large living areas. High beam ceilings, Hardwood and Tile flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with Granite and SS appliances. Wet bar and plenty of built-ins and storage. Master with double vanities & closets. New refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Covered patio, Large backyard with a Storage shed. Exemplary Plano ISD schools. Conveniently located near PGBT, 75, Crowley Park and City Line, Shopping, and Restaurants.