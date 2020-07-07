All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:28 PM

2725 Forest Grove Dr

2725 Forest Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Forest Grove Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful and spacious home located in Richardson, TX. This home features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, an extra bonus room, and a huge backyard. Please contact us for more information about availability of this home.

*Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=RdUFDxe26U&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have any available units?
2725 Forest Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 2725 Forest Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Forest Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Forest Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Forest Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Forest Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

