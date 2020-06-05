All apartments in Richardson
2713 N Spring Drive
2713 N Spring Drive

2713 N Spring Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2713 N Spring Dr, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, large custom home facing Crowley Park! Playgrounds, fishing pond, grills, trails right across the street! Split and spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths in sought after Springpark North. Master has sep. vanities and sep. walk in closets! Gorgeous kitchen with ss appliances, tons of built-ins throughout home; Solar screens, radiant barrier help keep utilities lower; Stone patio, deck and shed in back; Pictures are from previous tenant; hardwood laminate in all living areas now and ss dishwasher now in kitchen; Separate laundry with sink; Great home! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 N Spring Drive have any available units?
2713 N Spring Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2713 N Spring Drive have?
Some of 2713 N Spring Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 N Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2713 N Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 N Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2713 N Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2713 N Spring Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2713 N Spring Drive offers parking.
Does 2713 N Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2713 N Spring Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 N Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 2713 N Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2713 N Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2713 N Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 N Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 N Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.

