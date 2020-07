Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 dining home located minutes from George Bush Tollway. Home features fresh paint, hardwoods, new carpet, wet bar, large island kitchen with granite counter tops throughout, 2 separate back yards and patios, tile in all wet areas, hardwoods, designer paint, new fixtures, new blinds. The only way to get a newer home is to buy from a builder!!