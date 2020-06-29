All apartments in Richardson
2683 Clear Springs Court W

2683 Clear Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

2683 Clear Springs Court, Richardson, TX 75082
Crowley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare opportunity for lovely upgraded custom home on a quite cul-de-saq in highly sought after SpringPark. Two large downstairs living areas with gas log fireplaces. Upstairs loft. Large island kitchen with dining area. Formal dining room. Wood and porcelain floors cover entire first floor. Huge master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Upstairs laundry shoot. Great location near CityLine with Whole Foods, restaurants and retail. Near Dart Rail Station, Methodist Hosp and Sherrill Park and Firewheel public golf courses. Pets considered case by case basis. Weekly yard service included. Application, background and credit check required. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have any available units?
2683 Clear Springs Court W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have?
Some of 2683 Clear Springs Court W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 Clear Springs Court W currently offering any rent specials?
2683 Clear Springs Court W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 Clear Springs Court W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2683 Clear Springs Court W is pet friendly.
Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W offer parking?
Yes, 2683 Clear Springs Court W offers parking.
Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2683 Clear Springs Court W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have a pool?
No, 2683 Clear Springs Court W does not have a pool.
Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have accessible units?
No, 2683 Clear Springs Court W does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 Clear Springs Court W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2683 Clear Springs Court W has units with dishwashers.

