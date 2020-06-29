2683 Clear Springs Court W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Rare opportunity for lovely upgraded custom home on a quite cul-de-saq in highly sought after SpringPark. Two large downstairs living areas with gas log fireplaces. Upstairs loft. Large island kitchen with dining area. Formal dining room. Wood and porcelain floors cover entire first floor. Huge master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities and large walk in closet. Upstairs laundry shoot. Great location near CityLine with Whole Foods, restaurants and retail. Near Dart Rail Station, Methodist Hosp and Sherrill Park and Firewheel public golf courses. Pets considered case by case basis. Weekly yard service included. Application, background and credit check required. NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS